Bosso to give their all for Chibuku glory

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS coach Kelvin Kaindu has declared that his team will be giving its all in the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup journey, starting with the first-round encounter against Greenfuel at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The 2019 Chibuku champions hope to win the tournament, along with all other Castle Premier Soccer League teams that will participate in the first round of the competition.

Kaindu acknowledged the difficulties that his team faces, but emphasised the importance of focusing and strategically preparing for each game, along with developing readiness for the possibility of a penalty shootout.

“The cup game comes with a lot at stake, especially now, given that it’s a competition we are all participating in with the winners getting an opportunity to represent the country in Africa. The prize money is also quite huge for the competing teams. It’s not easy, and we need to focus. When you are planning for a cup game, it’s different from a normal game.

“There has to be a winner, but in a league game, some teams will be playing for a draw. In a cup game, the team that wins has more chances of getting to the final, which is why it’s important to win every game,” said Kaindu.

Given the possibility of the match ending via the penalty lottery, Kaindu says the team will be ready for the shootout.

“When you play in such competitions you have to be ready mentally and physically so we are preparing for the shootout.

“However, I feel penalties are always a lottery and can go either way. All l can ask from the players is to focus as it is easier to win the game before the shootout,” said Kaindu.

He also gave an injury update.

“We resumed training with everyone apart from the guys who played for the national team (Andrew Mbeba and McKinnon Mushore) during the week. In terms of injuries, we had knocks to Marvin Sibanda and Archford Faira.”

The winning team of the competition will have the opportunity to represent the country in Africa and will receive a significant monetary prize.

Other matches in the first round proper will feature FC Platinum against TelOne, Manica Diamonds versus Chegutu Pirates, Simba Bhora versus Herentals, CAPS United against Bikita Minerals, and Chicken Inn versus Yadah Stars.

The quarter-finals will take place on September 21-22, with the semi-finals following on October 26-27, and the final set for November 30 at an undisclosed location. — @innocentskizoe