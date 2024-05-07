Bosso to rise to it: Kaindu

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS have three seemingly difficult fixtures lined up for this month, but coach Kelvin Kaindu is confident they will get positive results.First, Bosso play host to FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday before travelling to Nyamhunga Stadium for a date with ZPC Kariba.

After that, Bosso will face joint log leaders Manica Diamonds at home.Highlanders and Manica Diamonds are tied on 19 points with the former topping the table, owing to a superior goal difference.

While Bosso’s next fixtures are tricky, Kaindu remains confident that they will get it right.

“We have done well, when we played the big games. Our performance has not been good when we play teams that are down there. We are certain that when the team plays Platinum, the players can come to the party,” said Kaindu.

At the weekend, Bosso were forced to a goalless draw by Arenel.Speaking after his team’s draw against Arenel, Kaindu said they had dropped points.“It’s not even a point gained. I would say we dropped three points today. Out of all the games that we have drawn, I feel this is a game that we should have won.

In terms of playing our local teams, we have drawn twice and lost once and I think there is a lot of complacency in our team. “We have also noticed that every team that we draw with is celebrating. If you don’t score early against these teams you get frustrated. They will be going down and delaying like what that keeper was doing,” said Kaindu.

Highlanders have had a decent start to the season but have dropped points in all the Bulawayo derbies they have played.Before Sunday’s draw, Bosso had lost to Chicken Inn 2-0 and drawn with Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1.

Kaindu admitted they are finding it difficult when playing against Bulawayo teams.

“It’s always difficult in a moment like this. It’s not a point gained. I think we have dropped three points in this game. I feel this is a game we should have won. We have not done well in terms of playing our local teams,” said Kaindu. — @innocentskizoe.