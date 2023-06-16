‘Bosso treasurer post; constitution to guide process’

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS Football Club’s leadership will rely on the constitution to guide them in filling the void left by treasurer Busani Mthombeni who resigned from his position on Tuesday.

Mthombeni quit the Highlanders’ treasurer’s post to focus on personal projects that have arisen and require his undivided attention halfway through his term.

Highlanders board chairman Luke Mnkandla said the club is going through an internal process of filling the position left by Mthombeni.

“The constitution is our guiding document. We shall follow the Highlanders Football Club’s constitution which is clear on what should be done in a case like this. Our members and stakeholders will be notified when the internal process of filling the void left by Mr Mthombeni is complete,” Mnkandla said.

Highlanders’ executive, in consultation with the board as according to Article 7.6 of the constitution, will co-opt a member it deems fit for the treasurer’s position.

“The executive committee or any member thereof may be removed from office by a vote of no confidence passed by a two thirds (2/3) majority of a special general meeting. In the event that any position fall vacant before the expiry of that term of office, the executive committee in consultation with the board of directors shall have the power to co-opt any suitable member including a member of the board of directors to act in that position until elections are held,” reads Article 7.6 of Highlanders’ constitution.

Having been elected in February 2022 when he garnered 140 votes compared to Xolani Moyo’s 112, Mthombeni’s term was supposed to run out at the end of January 2025.

Mthombeni, whose shock resignation came less than a month after the presentation of the delayed 2022 financial statements that had auditors issuing an adverse report, becomes the third Highlanders treasurer not to finish his term since 2012.

Odiel Nkomo stepped down in 2012 as Highlanders treasurer when he was suspended before the auditors’ outcome to clear his name, leaving the club to co-opt Jerry Sibanda to finish his term.

Sibanda was then elected to the position of treasurer in 2013 before stepping down with a year left before his term ended in 2016.

Donald Ndebele who had lost the last secretary elections to Emmet Ndlovu was then co-opted into the executive as club treasurer.

Ndebele went on to serve two three-year terms before Mthombeni took over the reigns last year. — @ZililoR.