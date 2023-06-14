Bosso treasurer resigns

Breaking News
Bosani Mthombeni

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club treasurer Busani Mthombeni has resigned midway through his three-year term.

Mthombeni quit his post on last (Tuesday) night after presenting the club’s 2023 budget during a joint executive and board meeting.

Bosso board chairman Luke Mnkandla confirmed Mthombeni’s resignation.

“The club treasurer Mr Busani Mthombeni has resigned. He tendered in his resignation last night. In his letter, Mr Mthombeni cited personal reasons for stepping down as opportunities that demand more of his attention have risen. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” Mnkandla said.

Mthombeni’s resignation comes barely a month after presenting club’s 2022 financial statements, which the auditors issued an adverse report on.

The South Africa-based Mthombeni won the Highlanders treasurer’s post at elections held in February after polling 140 votes against Xolani Moyo’s 112.

[email protected]

 

