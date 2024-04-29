Bosso trounce Caps United

Innocent Kurira At Barbourfields Stadium

Highlanders 2-0 Caps United

HIGHLANDERS put in a dominant first half performance as they bounced back to winning ways to see off visiting Caps United at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.First-half goals from defender Andrew Mbeba and McKinnon Mushore were all Bosso needed to grab maximum points on the day.

Mbeba headed home a Mvelo Khoza cross from the right after 25 minutes of play before Mushore slotted home from inside the box to double the lead for Bosso three minutes later.Mushore benefited from good work in the midfield by Devine Mhindirira who provided the assist.

Highlanders who had been at fault defensively in the last two games in which they conceded four goals made a change to the goalkeeping department with Raphael Pitisi replacing Ariel Sibanda who was on the bench.As a result, Peter Muduhwa assumed the captain’s role in the absence of Sibanda.

After returning back to winning ways, Bosso coach, Kelvin Kaindu was a happy man and delved into Sibanda’s absence.

“I think looking at the number of games that we have played and also injuries that we sustained in the last game, I think you saw that we rested Ariel Sibanda because of injury and also Archford Faira had to come out because he was not 100% fit.

For us to score two goals, we are becoming consistent in terms of scoring more in every game. Today we also managed to keep a clean sheet. Just that we were unfortunate in the second-half, the opponents took control but there is a positive in that we managed not to concede,” said Kaindu.

His opposite number Llyod Chitembwe appeared to take a dig at PSL for sanctioning coaches over their utterances after matches.The Caps United gaffer seems to believe that coaches should be given freedom to express themselves.“Allow me to say this, I don’t know how you’ll take it but at the end of the day I will have to be honest with you. I thought it was a good game of football and I am sure the neutrals really enjoyed the game.

“Both sets of players showed a good commitment to the cause but as a coach I’m not going to delve much into the specifics of the match for a simple reason that I honestly feel that at times it’s not correct to say some of these things with emotion and the right kind of feeling so it’s really pointless to talk about the game.

“I feel that at the end of the day one has to have freedom of expression just to express myself and if that is taken away from me it’s difficult to express myself, so I’m not going to say much but just to say it was a good game of football. I thought Highlanders did well in the first-half and I also believe we did well in the second-half.

“In this job there’s so much scrutiny especially in recent times unlike yesteryears where a coach used to freely express themselves and delve much into the detail of the game but it’s no longer the case.“Somewhere, someone will be critically analysing what I would have said and you’ll never know because I don’t want to tramp on other people’s feet.

It’s unfortunate.“Some information you’ll have to withhold because at the end of the day you don’t know who’s watching or listening and you don’t know how other people are going to interpret it,” said Chitembwe.

Highlanders had a quick start to the game with their first real opportunity coming inside the first two minutes. The opportunity saw Mhindirira send Lynoth Chikuhwa through on goal but the latter could not beat Caps United goalminder Tonderai Mateyaunga from close range. Bosso were back threatening in the 11th minute after Mhindirira won a freekick just outside the box, Mbeba stood behind the ball and had his shot at goal tipped over the bar for a corner kick by Mateyaunga.

The resultant corner kick saw a rebound fall in the path of Khoza who curled the ball from outside the box and watched the effort crash against the cross barMoments later, Brighton Ncube thought he had got the opener after tapping in from close range but he was adjudged to have been offside.

Pitisi was brought into action when he denied Courage Sithole just after the break.Moments later he would deny what could have been a Khoza own goal by saving the attempted clearance by the head.In the 67th minute Pitisi denied Lot Chiwunga from close range.At the end of the day it was a good day in office for Pitisi and the Bosso backline which had been subject to criticism.

Teams:

Highlanders: Raphael Pitisi, Mvelo Khoza, Archford Faira (Godfrey Makaruse, 63mins), Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Melikhaya Ncuzibe, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Mckinnon Mushore, Brighton Ncube (Mason Mushore, 65mins), Devine Mhindirira, Prince Ndlovu.

Caps United: Tonderai Mateyaunga, Hastings Chapusha, Eric Manokore (Innocent Zambezi, 58 mins), Bruce Kangwa, Godknows Murwira, Devon Chafa (Kingsley Mureremba, 37 mins), William Manondo (Ralph Kawendera, 46 mins), Phineas Bhamusi (Courage Sithole, 46mins), Wayne Makuva (Junior Bunjira, 46 mins), Rodwell Chinyengetere, Lot Chiwunga. — @innocentskizoe