Bosso unlink TelOne

Patrick Chitumba in Gweru

TelOne 0-2 Highlanders

HIGHLANDERS FC registered back-to-back wins with a commanding display in their 2-0 win over TelOne FC at Bata Stadium in Gweru yesterday.

After posting a 1-0 win over Simba Bhora FC last Thursday, Bosso followed it up with another good performance against the home team TelOne FC.

Lynoth Chikuhwa and Brighton Ncube scored in each half as Highlanders stayed tied on points with log leaders FC Platinum who beat Manica Diamonds one nil.

What the Highlanders family will be happy about is that the two goals came from their strikers. It has been a while since Bosso scored more than a goal in an instance where their strikers came to the party.

Last year they struggled for goals and scored a paltry 24, the lowest since the birth of the Premier Soccer League in 1993.

The match started at a fast pace with both teams seemingly seeking early goals. After 10 minutes TelOne FC came close to scoring through an Eriya Marirenyika header that was cleared off the line by an alert Bosso defence.

In the 15th minute, Andrew Mbeba came in with a timely intervention to deny TelOne FC striker Blessing Sibanda a clear goal after a defence-splitting pass from Blessing Sahondo. After 30 minutes Highlanders FC started piling on the pressure on TelOne FC with several raids with Lynoth Chikuhwa’s beautiful runs tormenting the TelOne FC defense.

Chikuhwa scored at the stroke of half time giving Highlanders FC the deserved lead.

When the second half resumed Highlanders continued to show intent of scoring more goals and seal the match.

In the 55th minute, Highlanders’ Godfrey Makaruse hit the upright with TelOne FC goalkeeper Matripples Muleya beaten.

Brighton Ncube scored his first Premiership goal for Highlanders in the 63rd minute to secure maximum points for the traveling Bosso entourage that had several hundreds of people traveling from several centres.

Ncube arrived at the beginning of the year from Chicken Inn.

Hopes remain high that with Ncube having found the target away from home, with striking partner Chikukwa on target, they return to Barbourfields Stadium this coming weekend high in confidence.

After the second goal, Bosso were in total control of the match.

TelOne Starting XI

Matripples Muleya,Nyabinde Trust (c) Kwijo Marlvin, Mafirenyika Eriya, Dzumbunu Admire, Shoko Polyster Sahondo Blessing ( Lloyd Gwerina 88), Frankson Bushiri, Tafadzwa Sibanda (Navaya Washington 54th minute), Blessing Sibanda (Aubrey Nyandoro 85th minute), Muza Fradrick (Chidomaya Collins 54)

Subs: Nelson Tachi, Prince Phiri, Aubrey Nyandoro, Chidomaya Collins, Lloyd Gwerina, Navaya Washington, Jaison Kudzai, Clive Kanyangarara

Highlanders Starting XI

Ariel Sibanda, Marvelous Chigumira, Devine Mhindirira (Reason Sibanda 76th minute) Lynoth Chikuhwa, McKinnon Mushore (Prince Ndlovu 86th minute) Godfrey Makaruse (Mason Mushore 63rd minute), Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Archford Faira, Brighton Ncube (Honest Mhlanga 86th minute), Melikhaya Ncube

Subs: Andrew Tandi, Brian Mlotshwa, Calvin Chigonero, Marvin Sibanda, Prince Ndlovu, Mason Mushore, Reason Sibanda, Honest Mhlanga, Raphel Pitisi.