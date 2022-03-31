Bosso utility player Pritchard Mpelele out for 6 months

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS head coach Mandla Mpofu has revealed that utility player Pritchard Mpelele will be out for close to six months after tearing quadriceps on his right thigh.

Mpelele sustained the injury when Bosso played Caps United a fortnight ago.

“Normally the muscle tears about two to three centimetres and you go for about two to three months out.

“In this case he tore about 11 centimetres so you can imagine the length of of his time out. In the event he recovers after three months, he will still need two months of training so that is about five to six months out. Which is why we have brought in Archford Faira who has been on loan at ZPC Hwange,” said Mpofu.

Mpofu also said defender Andrew Mbeba is going to miss Sunday’s trip to Triangle after he succumbed to injury when they beat Herentals 3-0 last Sunday. – @innocentskizoe

 

 

