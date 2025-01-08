Bosso vice-chairman seeks re-election

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS vice-chairman Fiso Siziba, will seek re-election at the club’s elections set for February 2.

Siziba, whose present term expires at the end of this month, has already engaged leaders of supporters’ chapters informing them about his quest, citing his experience and the need for leadership stability as key reasons for his decision.

“My term officially lapses at the end of January 2025. You trusted and tasked me to be part of a leadership team at our esteemed club. It hasn’t been all rosy or smooth sailing, yet it would be a lie to say it was always uphill. What is a fact is that the past three years have exposed me more to the demands of the club and made me wiser even,” said Siziba.

He emphasised the importance of continuity in leadership in ensuring the club progresses.

“The institution is entering a critical time, where leadership stability should be the rallying call. The leadership structure at Highlanders provides for a non-individual band but promotes teamwork. I believe I have learnt and adapted to the system and believe continuity guarantees the much-needed stability,” said Siziba.

The elections for the office bearers are set to take place at the Highlanders clubhouse, with aspiring candidates required to obtain nomination forms from the club office by January 18.

Only two positions are being voted for — the vice chairman and treasurer.

A refundable fee of US$200 is payable and is only refunded if the candidate polls more than 10 percent of the total votes cast.

The outcome of the elections will be closely watched, as the club seeks to navigate the challenges of the Premier Soccer League and build on its rich history and tradition.

As Siziba hopes to convince the club’s members to give him another term, one thing is clear — the future of the club hangs in the choice of leadership. —@innocentskizoe