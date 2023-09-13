Bosso wanted DeMbare. . . avoid each other, face nemeses in Chibuku draw

Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

Three days after their league tie at Barbourfields ended prematurely due to crowd trouble, Highlanders say they would have wanted to get Dynamos in the Chibuku Super Cup last eight draw pairings yesterday.

They avoided each other but they will face tricky opponents in their semi-final bids with Dynamos visiting FC Platinum while Highlanders host CAPS United.

Highlanders representative at the Chibuku Super Cup draw yesterday, Bukhosi Dube is aware of the penalties that his team could face for Sunday’s violence.

“If we had it our own way, we would have chosen to play Dynamos in the quarter-finals,” said Dube.

“They were leading our league match on Sunday but I don’t think we were going to lose that game if the unfortunate mayhem didn’t take place.

“We know that Dynamos cannot beat Highlanders and we would have wanted to show that in the Chibuku Super Cup.

“Anyway, we are facing CAPS United who we also know are tough but beatable.

“CAPS United, just like us, have had a rough patch in the league of late but this is a cup game.

I am predicting a tough match but we will win”.

Dynamos secretary general Webster Marechera believes they have a chance to win the Chibuku Super Cup.

“As Dynamos, we are comfortable and ready to face anyone in the league,” said Marechera.

“We have failed to win the Chibuku Super Cup over the years and this is another chance of having a go at the title.

“FC Platinum are a strong team but we are prepared to face them. We are a bigger brand and we should be able to win some of these tournaments. In fact, we have a chance to win the double”.

Dynamos lost 1-0 to FC Platinum in the semi-final of the same tournament two years ago.

Black Rhinos might be gasping for breath in the league but they are up with the big boys in the Chibuku Super Cup last eight. They will face Chicken Inn for the right to proceed to the last four.

The army team eliminated the Bulawayo side at the same stage of the contest last season. Black Rhinos vice-chairman Colonel Edward Mutukwa said the soldiers are ready for the battle.

“We reached the semi-final last season after beating the same opponents and we are eager to repeat the feat this term as well,” said Mutukwa.

“The Chibuku Super Cup is the shortest way to play in Africa. We might be struggling in the league but we are just three games away from playing in the African Safari.

“Chicken Inn are never easy opponents though and we will have to be at our best. We need to move a step further in this tournament by reaching the final and winning it”.

Last year’s finalists Herentals play Ngezi Platinum with their chairman Tariro Benza saying they are out to maintain their dominance over the platinum diggers. “We have dominated Ngezi Platinum Stars in recent games and we will be out to make sure the dominance persists,” said Benza. “Matches between us and Ngezi Platinum are always exciting but we always come out with a result. I believe that is what will also happen when we meet them in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final”.

The matches will be played in a fortnight with the venues still to be determined.

Chibuku Super Cup Quarter-Final fixtures

Herentals v Ngezi Platinum

Chicken Inn v Black Rhinos

FC Platinum v Dynamos

Highlanders v CAPS United