Bosso wary of Whawha. . . as Bulawayo Chiefs target clipping Chicken Inn wings

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

RESURGENT Highlanders should be wary of Whawha in this afternoon’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Ascot Stadium in Gweru.

Whawha anchor the table with 15 points from 20 games, with 14 of these points being amassed at home, an indication that they are an unpredictable side at Ascot.

They have played 10 matches at home, winning four, losing four and drawing twice.

Teams that have left Ascot with tails between their legs include championship chasing Chicken Inn, who were humiliated 3-0, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Yadah, who both lost 1-0, while Tenax fell 2-0.

Dynamos, Herentals, Cranborne Bullets and Manica Diamonds beat Whawha at Ascot, while Harare City and Bulawayo City could only manage a point each.

Goalkeeper Terrence Chiku, defenders Roy Useni and Admiral Matope, attackers Nigel Jukulile and red-hot Calum English-Brown are the players to watch for Whawha at home.

Bosso head into the game high on confidence and will be hoping Godfrey Makaruse again steps up today.

Makaruse has been in the form of his life since being converted into a left wingback by Portuguese coach Baltemar Brito, and has been on target in the last two games.

The defending pair of Peter Muduhwa and Mbongeni Ndlovu will be expected to marshal the reargaurd, with Adrian Silla, Ray Lunga, Divine Mhindirira and Darlington Mukuli creating opportunities for the striking pair of Lynoth Chikuhwa and Stanley Ngala.

Bulawayo Chiefs face Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium tomorrow against the backdrop of a bad patch for both sides.

Chiefs haven’t won in three matches, while Chicken Inn surrendered top spot a fortnight ago to FC Platinum before being shocked 1-0 by Tenax.

Chiefs’ coach Nilton Terroso has predicted a tough encounter.

“It’s going to be a difficult game being a derby, but we’re good to go. We are looking to give a good game to fans and hopefully, it will be as good as last weekend’s game. A good display of Zimbabwean football,” Terroso said.

The game is likely to be won and lost in the midfield where both teams have equally good players.

Chiefs will look to the midfield quartet of Kelvin Madzongwe, Lucky Ndlela, Arthur Musiyiwa and either Wilson Mensah or Mthokozisi Msebe to stand up to the opposition, with Perfect Chikwende partnering either Farau Matare or Obriel Chirinda upfront.

Former Chiefs’ midfielder Sheppard Mhlanga, Brett Amidu, Michael Charamba and Clive Dzingai should direct operations in midfield for the Gamecocks.

PSL matchday 21 fixtures

Today: ZPC Kariba v Cranborne Bullets (Nyamhunga, 1pm), Bulawayo City v Tenax (Barbourfields), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Caps United (Baobab), Harare City v Triangle United (National Sports Stadium), Whawha v Highlanders (Ascot), Manica Diamonds v Herentals (Vengere)

Tomorrow: Bulawayo Chiefs v Chicken Inn (Luveve), Dynamos v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Black Rhinos v Yadah (Vengere)

*All matches kickoff at 3pm unless indicated—@ZililoR