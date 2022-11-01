Bosso90 player tragically passes away

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

A player from the Highlanders development side, Bosso90 tragically passed away this morning at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo after he was allegedly pushed off a moving truck.

The deceased Bosso90 player is Caesar “Mafigo” Dube and is the son of Siza Dube.

In a statement via their Twitter platform, the football giants confirmed the tragic incident.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing on of our Bosso 90 midfielder, Caesar “Mafigo” Dube who died this morning at Mpilo Central Hospital. May his family and friends find comfort during this difficult period,” said Highlanders via their Twitter account.

More details on the tragic death are yet to follow.

– @brandon_malvin