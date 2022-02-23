‘Bosso90 project on course’

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ acting chief executive officer Ronald Moyo says the club’s Bosso90 project is moving in the right direction after they placed an age cap of 20 years for the squad.

Bosso90 plays in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League and Moyo said only Darlington Mukhuli is over their new age limit of 20.

The project has come under heavy criticism in previous years, with members questioning its purpose since none of the Bosso90 players are able to break into the senior team in the Premier Soccer League.

Some members even attempted to push a motion to have Bosso90 disbanded, saying it was draining the club’s meagre resources in view of escalating costs and yet failing to meet the objectives it was set up for.

Dominic Jaricha and Vincent Moyo are the only players that were promoted to the senior team in the past few years, but they failed to make a mark and eventually left the club in frustration.

“I think we have tried to rectify the mistake we have seen in previous years where you find yourself with a Bosso90 that has an average age similar to your first team.

This ended up defeating the purpose of the team being a developmental side. So, what we have done is made Bosso90 an Under-20 side, which we want to play the role of feeder to the first team. I believe we are now on the right track,” said Moyo.

“What happens is when you get promoted, you have to fight for your position and the coaches will decide what they decide. With some of these players, it’s the competition that results in them failing to play in the first team.

So, we designed a system whereby these players will get into the senior squad and fight for their positions with age still on their side.”

In the present campaign, Bosso90 have accumulated six points from six games. They have won once, drawn three and lost twice.

Moyo also revealed that they had begun preparations for the start of the junior leagues’ programmes.

“In terms of women’s football, we stand guided by Zifa, we have not received any information on when the leagues will start. As for juniors’ football, it’s set to start next month so we are going to be having trials for Under-13 and

Under-17 teams this coming weekend,” said Moyo.

Caf has made it a pre-requisite for all topflight clubs to have a women's side in their books to fully comply with their statutes.