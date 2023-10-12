Bosso’s expensive fans: Highlanders fined US$5k over B/F fiasco

Lovemore Dube, Byo Zimpapers Sports Hub Co-ordinator

HIGHLANDERS FC have been hit hard in the pocket for their fans’ rowdy behaviour in the abandoned match against Dynamos FC at Barbourfields Stadium on September 10 this year.

They were fined US$5 000 of which US$500 was suspended on account of good behaviour up to the end of the season.

What this means is that should within the next four home matches Highlanders fans throw missiles, over and above new disciplinary action, the US$500 will have to be paid.

A Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee found Highlanders guilty of contravening Order 31 of the Castle Lager PSL Rules and regulations: “It is an Act of Misconduct where: 31.1.13 Its supporters misbehave in any manner during or after a match, no matter on which the ground the match is played.

Without derogating from the generality of what constitutes misbehaviour on the part of supporters, the following are specifically declared to be acts of misbehaviour:- 31.1.13.2 Causing the abandonment of a match: 31.1.13.8 Maliciously damaging or attempting to damage any property at the ground.”

Highlanders according to the charge sheet, had their fans on the western end (Soweto) throwing missiles in the 36th minute after Mckinnon Mushore was being attended to on the field.

Missiles rained for about five minutes and after a 41-minute stoppage the match was called off due to ‘persistent crowd trouble’ as it appeared no longer safe for the match to continue. The Bulawayo giants were ordered to pay the fine on or before October 17. Highlanders forfeited the match to Dynamos who were awarded maximum points and a scoreline of 3-0 which may come in handy should the goal difference question arise at the end of the season if there is a tie in points.

As if that is not enough star defender and a favourite for the Soccer Star of the Year gong Peter Muduhwa alongside Dynamos’ Tanaka Shandirwa, was suspended for four matches. This has presented Bosso with a challenge as Muduhwa and hardworking Mbongeni Ndlovu have been stars in the heart of the Highlanders defence.

In the hearing Highlanders sought to have Wellington Magaya a member of a higher court in sport the Court of Arbitration in Sport recuse himself.

They failed in their bid and the hearing proceeded with Doreen Gapare chairing with Magaya and Ralph Tsivama part of the hearing team with Memory Mukapa prosecuting and PSL competitions manager FROZEN OUT: Peter Muduhwa in attendance.

Bosso vice chairman Sifiso Siziba and security officer Oppah Mpofu represented the club. In mitigation Highlanders felt there was inadequate security provided by FROZEN OUT: Peter Muduhwawho were the home team.

The club also said they had invested heavily in social media campaigns against violence and hooliganism as they sought to get a lighter sentence.

They charged that the home team should bear the costs of damaged stadium property.

In aggravation the PSL said: That the charges the club was facing were very serious in nature in the game of football. The behaviour of unruly supporters who disturb the flow of exciting games.

Acts of violence, malicious damage to property, and causing the abandonment of a match cannot be condoned.

The unruly behaviour exhibited by supporters poses a serious threat to security during matches.”

After pleading guilty to damaging property, the PSL felt the club should be liable. The PSL disciplinary committee felt that such actions are a potential risk to the loss of life.

The order for forfeiture of the match, the disciplinary committee felt that would give Highlanders supporters reason to see repercussions of certain unwanted behaviour.