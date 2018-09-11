Bosso’s historic victory over DeMbare

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ demolition of archrivals, Dynamos, in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium was the Harare giants’ worst ever defeat to Bosso since their formation in 1963.

A fired up Bosso turned on the power on Sunday after going for 270 minutes without a win to annihilate their Harare rivals 3-0, with goals from dreadlocked striker, Tafadzwa Sibanda, captain Gabriel Nyoni and super substitute Newman Sianchali.

Sibanda jerked the Bosso faithful in the 13th minute when he rose high to beautifully head in a corner kick taken by Nigel Makumbe. Ten minutes before the end of the match, the home side was two-nil up, again from a set piece, when Nyoni headed in Adrian Silla’s corner kick before a ferocious shot in the 93rd minute by Sianchali sealed the historic win for Bosso.

The result sent their legion of followers to search when last Bosso had inflicted such a heavy defeat on the Glamour Boys.

The answer is none!

Since their establishment in 1963, DeMbare had not lost to Highlanders by such a margin, which, with a bit of luck, could easily have been half a dozen goals had it not been for some missed chances and brilliant goalkeeping saves by Simbarashe Chinani.

Renowned veteran football commentator Charles Mabika confirmed that this was the heaviest defeat Bosso had inflicted on Dynamos in history.

“That score line was the first time ever. Bosso had not beaten Dynamos by such a winning margin,” said Mabika.

Former Highlanders’ chairman Ndumiso Gumede, who was recently appointed into the club’s board, also said he could not remember Bosso recording such a win over DeMbare.

Highlanders have now completed a double over Dynamos after beating them 1-0 in the reverse fixture in Harare earlier in the season.

There were wild celebratory scenes into the wee hours of the Bulawayo night after Sunday’s win, with the Highlanders club house packed with excited revellers.