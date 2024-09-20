Bosso’s lack of depth could be exploited

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS coach Kelvin Kaindu is under immense pressure from the club’s hierarchy to win the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final game against Simba Bhora at Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva on Sunday.

The Bosso leadership is allegedly unsatisfied with the team’s performance in games leading up to the competition. The team threw away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium last Sunday, slipping to fifth place on the league table with eight games to the end of the season.

Before the CAPS United defeat, Bosso had lost 1-2 to Herentals in another league game at Barbourfields Stadium.

Kaindu views the cup competition as a chance to change the side’s fortunes, but with Mvelo Khoza, Nigel Banda and Prince Ndlovu receiving national team Under-20 call-ups and defender, Archford Faira and midfielder, Marvin Sibanda, injured, he faces a squad depth crisis.

Kaindu concedes that the team is psychologically fragile but hopes to turn their fortunes around against the in-form league leaders Simba Bhora.

Kaindu is under increasing pressure following the back-to-back league defeats and now seeks to make amends in the Chibuku Super Cup.

Unfortunately, they will not have it easy against Simba Bhora in Shamva.

“In terms of preparations, we have some good and bad news. The good news is that we have Raphael Pitisi back from injury. He has started full training with the rest of the goalkeepers. Then we have some bit of good and sad news in that we have three of our junior players called up to the national Under-20 team.

“Their absence gives us a disadvantage in terms of team selection. With the injuries we already have, we are disadvantaged because we can’t even make 18 of the infield players we need in our match-day squad but football being football, we have to work with what we have and hope whoever is available comes to the party,” said Kaindu.

Defender Faira is believed to be due for an operation and faces a lengthy spell on the side-lines.

“Faira has not even resumed light training. We are still working on him seeking further treatment. From the Sunday game, we had Nqobile Ndlovu who had a knock and we are still looking at him. We have given him rest till Friday and we will assess his situation because we need the numbers to make the 18 squad players,” said Kaindu.

Kaindu admits the team is going through a difficult phase.

“This is the crucial moment. This is the moment that you need to stay with everyone. It needs more of the psychological part more than anything. Results come and go. What is important is that football is a result-oriented thing.

“It needs more of the psychological part than anything. If you win people will be happy. We play Simba Bhora at a time when they have picked up form. I think they have been quite consistent in games they have played but we hope we can turn around our fortunes and bounce back,” said Kaindu.

In other matches, Ngezi Platinum Stars will play host to CAPS United at Baobab Stadium while Manica Diamonds face FC Platinum at Sakubva Stadium on Saturday.

Fixtures

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum vs Caps United (Baobab), Manica Diamonds vs FC Platinum (Sakubva Stadium)

Sunday: Simba Bhora vs Highlanders (Wadzanayi Stadium)

Dynamos vs Yadah (postponed)

