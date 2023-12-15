Bosso’s Mbola joins FC Platinum

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS combative defender Mbongeni “Mbola” Ndlovu has reportedly joined free spending FC Platinum on a two-year contract.

Ndlovu, who was on top of his game in the just concluded 2023 season, had been linked with a move to champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.

An impeccable source told Zimpapers Sports Hub that the defender travelled to Zvishavane during the week where he put pen to paper.

“Mbongeni was recently in Zvishavane where he travelled to agree terms with FC Platinum. Norman Mapeza has been one of his biggest admirers,” said a source.

Efforts to get a comment from the player drew a blank as his mobile phones went unanswered.

Pure Platinum Play spokesperson Chido Chizondo was not also reachable on her mobile phone.

However, contacted for comment Highlanders communications and marketing officer Nozibelo Maphosa could not confirm nor deny the development.

“The club has been in constant engagement with players with expiring contracts, Mbongeni Ndlovu included. They remain Highlanders players until the 31 December 2023,” said Maphosa.

Ndlovu, younger brother to former Bosso utility player and captain Bekithemba ‘Super’ Ndlovu joins the Pure Platinum Play camp amid revelations that the Zvishavane based former champions are also angling in to sign Chicken Inn holding midfielder Shepherd Mhlanga.

Mhlanga, a former Bulawayo Chiefs player who was raised in Bulawayo’s Tshabalala suburb, has his contract with Chicken Inn expiring end of this month.

Mhlanga’s pending divorce comes at a time the club is on the verge of returning their veteran coach Joey Antipas to their technical team.

Antipas has been on the club’s technical team sidelines after he was appointed Gamecocks technical director at the beginning of the year. The Zifa Normalisation Committee has allowed coaches with Caf B to sit on the bench hence the return of Antipas.

Gamecocks, who were under the tutelage of Prince Matore and Farai Tawarechera, had an indifferent 2023 season that saw them finish on position seven and playing second fiddle to the likes of Ngezi Platinum Stars, Manica Diamonds, Dynamos,FC Platinum, Highlanders and Herentals College.