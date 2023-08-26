Bosso’s potent war cry…Fans, the engine that drives the unbeaten run

Innocent Kurira , [email protected]

WHEN the notes rise in a football stadium, the passion is there for all to see. One of the most creative and enjoyable ways that the love of football has been shown in recent years has come through song. Over the years, Bulawayo Giants Highlanders have had their fans compose different songs to back their side.

While some of these anthems are unbridled in their enthusiasm and coarse in their expression, others serve as genuine battle cries aimed at unsettling their opponents. In the present day, a particular chant has captured the hearts of Bosso fans, morphing into their unofficial anthem: “Asila Valo, Asila Valo, Asila Valo, Sisebenza Kanzima,” a refrain echoing wherever Highlanders grace the football pitch this year.

Loosely translated to “We are not afraid. We work hard,” these words have become a resounding anthem during Highlanders’ triumphant journey, notably during their recent 1-0 victory over Black Rhinos at Barbourfields Stadium.

This song has become the backdrop to Bosso’s impressive unbeaten streak of 19 matches in the league.

As the Bulawayo Giants continue to evade defeat this season, their devoted followers are beginning to entertain the notion of clinching the league title — a feat they last accomplished in 2006.

There’s a prevailing belief that this could indeed be the year when Bosso shatters the league title drought. This conviction is amplified by their newfound anthem, a tune that seems to be guiding them towards their destined victory.

Undoubtedly, music is an inseparable part of African football. From the thunderous resonance of the vuvuzela to the rhythmic chants that rattle opponents — music forms an integral part of the beautiful game.

The passion for football in Africa is an undeniable force, with the sport holding a special place in the hearts of millions. Football aficionados across the continent have ingeniously expressed their zeal, whether through light-hearted banter or the creation of captivating chants.

In conversation with Saturday Chronicle, ardent Bosso supporters shared their perspectives on the team’s new rallying cry.

Highlanders’ fan Kholiwe Moyo says: “The song resonates well with the way the team is playing. When you watch them on the field you can see they are giving their all which is why we are confident as fans. My only problem is we are not scoring many goals but we are not scared at all.”

Popular fan Chankee WeBosso believes this could be Bosso’s year.

“The fighting spirit is there for all to see. That is where we get the confidence to sing that particular song. The boys have a never die spirit which is what is expected from a team that wants to win the league.

Brian Sibanda also weighed in on the matter.

“The song carries heavy meaning. If the boys are to win the league they need to be Warriors with no fear. They have shown us on the pitch that they are fearless and so are we as fans,” said Sibanda.

Sineke Maseko said: “It’s confidence you see in the players that is giving us hope. You can see the team is one unit which is why it’s difficult for teams to score us if we start scoring. As long as they are playing with the passion they have now then we are not afraid of anything or any team.”

Highlanders FC will travel to Zvishavane to face FC Platinum in what promises to be a thrilling game.

Fixtures

Today

Greenfuel FC vs Hwange FC (Gibbo Stadium), FC Platinum VS Highlanders FC (Mandava Stadium), Ngezi Platinum Stars FC VS Triangle United (Baobab Stadium), FC Chicken Inn FC VS Cranborne Bullets (Luveve Stadium), FC ZPC Kariba FC VS CAPS United FC (Nyamhunga Stadium), Black Rhinos FC VS Bulawayo Chiefs FC (Bata Stadium)

Sunday

Manica Diamonds FC VS Herentals College (Gibbo Stadium), Yadah FC VS Sheasham FC (Baobab Stadium), Dynamos FC VS Simba Bhora FC (Barbourfields Stadium).