Bosso’s youngest super fan visits club offices

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

She is probably Highlanders’ most famous youngest fan, and she wooed thousands of Bosso faithful when she ‘invaded’ the pitch to celebrate her favourite team on Sunday afternoon.

Clad in black shorts, a white vest, and white sneakers, the little girl caught the attention of football fans at Barbourfields when she dashed onto the pitch.

The game pitted Bosso against Scotland at the ceremonial home of Highlanders at Emagumeni.

The teams drew one-all.

On Tuesday, the little girl visited the club offices to receive a special gift.

“Young Queen is finally in the building. We had the pleasure of meeting our future number one fan and presented her with a small token of appreciation.

“This little memento will serve as a reminder of this special day and motivate her to continue cheering us on,” said the Bulawayo giants.

“We were impressed by her infectious energy and enthusiasm, and we can’t wait to see her grow into an even more passionate and dedicated Bosso fan.

“We’re honoured to have fans like her, and we look forward to many more years of support and loyalty.”