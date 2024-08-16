Botswana admires Zimbabwe’s economic resilience

Online reporter

BOTSWANA’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Lemogang Kwape has applauded Zimbabwe for its economic resilience and its continued growth in the face of illegal sanctions imposed by the West.

Speaking after touring the Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited plant in Willowvale as part of the ongoing 44th SADC Summit, Dr Kwape said his country is committed to forming partnerships with Zimbabwe in the manufacturing sector.

Dr Kwape said Zimbabwe’s peaceful environment is a good ingredient for investments.