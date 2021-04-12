Botswana-based gospel duo works on debut album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BOTSWANA-based gospel music duo, N.M.Makhwelo siblings have started working on their debut album set to be released this year.

The group is made of Ntombenhle and Mbongeni Makhwelo who were born in Nkayi before relocating to Lupane and ultimately Botswana.

Their love for music runs through their blood veins and they hope to unite for a purpose in entertaining people after releasing their first single early this year titled Elami Igama Likhona Na?

“We started singing when we were young at our church, Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) and as per norm of SDA congregants, music was a part of our upbringing.

“Music to us is a calling from God and is something that we love doing as seen with our first single Elami’gama likhona yini na? which came about after a clip of our church performance trended on social media,” said Ntombenhle.

She added that it is not a stroll in the park to package a production thus would be grateful if any assistance is made towards them fulfilling their musical call from God. – @mthabisi_mthire