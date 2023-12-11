Botswana delegation in social security model study in Zimbabwe

NSSA acting general manager Dr Charles Shava giving an overview of social security schemes at the ongoing Zimbabwe- Botswana engagement programme which runs from today to Friday at a local hotel.

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

A DELEGATION from Botswana is visiting the country to learn and share knowledge on social security models which they intend to implement back home.

The five-day programme is being held in terms of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Republic of Botswana’s Memorandum of Understanding in the field of labour and employment which was signed in 2020.

Part of the programme will comprise a workshop, a tour of the Workers’ Compensation Rehabilitation Centre and an observation of company inspections.

Ms Veronica Moloko the Botswana head of delegation said the engagement programme will help the neighbouring cater for its unemployed citizens as Zimbabwe’s National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has the best model in catering for workers,” she said.

“We are very happy as Botswana to be welcomed in Zimbabwe to discuss these important portfolios on employment services, social security and also on occupational health and safety. As a country, we are lagging in all those three and we would like to know more about NSSA’s structure of the schemes,” she said.

NSSA raised the country’s flag high after winning three awards at a continental ceremony organised by the International Social Security Association (ISSA) in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire in May this year.

The three certificates of merit were in recognition of various initiatives it has taken to enhance service delivery through innovative interventions.