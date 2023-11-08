Botswana lands KPCS permanent secretariat

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THE Kimberly Process (KP) permanent secretariat is expected to start operating in Botswana early next year with African diamond producers welcoming the move as a huge development towards empowering the region.

The Kimberley Process is an international, multi-stakeholder initiative created in 2003 to increase transparency and oversight in the diamond industry to eliminate trade in conflict diamonds.

The absence of a permanent secretariat was in part a result of the haste in which the KP was established at the height of the conflict diamond crisis in Africa.

Botswana won the bid to host the KP permanent secretariat last year beating four contenders namely the United States, Austria, China and Russia.

Botswana, which produces 4 752 967 carats, is Africa’s largest diamond producer and second in the world after Russia which produces 41 923 910 carats.

The neighbouring country became the preferred candidate because of the country’s legacy of good mining governance.

Implementation of the permanent secretariat office is one of the objectives of the ongoing KP Certification Scheme (KPCS) week-long meeting in Victoria Falls.

A working group was formed to discuss modalities towards the establishment of the secretariat and held closed door meetings yesterday.

The chairperson of the working group, Mr Wim Soons who is head of public affairs at the Antwerp World Diamond Centre in Belgium, said all was set for the opening of a permanent secretariat.

“The secretariat will be hosted in Gaborone, Botswana and this is a very important symbol because the Kimberly Process will be in Africa. This will be the administrative support for the KP which gathers two times every year yet there was no secretariat,” he said.

The KPCS is open to all countries that are willing and able to implement its requirements. It has59 participants, representing 85 countries with the European Union and its 27 member States counting as a single participant, represented by the European Commission.

KPCS members account for approximately 99,8 percent of the global production of rough diamonds.

Mr Soons said currently the KP was relying on administration support done by different parties around the world without a permanent central office.

“We don’t have a KP office anywhere in the world so this will be a new office in Botswana. A lot of people are happy as this is good for Africa. Yes, there were other candidates, but there was more support for Botswana, which I think is logical because Botswana is the number one producer by value and Zimbabwe, being a neighbour, is an important producer and is growing,” he said.

Mr Soons said having a permanent secretariat in Africa will ensure more administration support and continuity for KP.

“There is consensus after discussions and we are having these meetings to start preparing and in early January a permanent secretariat will be in Gaborone. There was a lot of confidence on Botswana as the largest producer in Africa and for Africa in general,” he said.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Zhemu Soda said the development is good news for Zimbabwe by virtue of Botswana being a neighbouring country.

“That is a resolution, which was made previously that Botswana should host the secretariat for the Kimberly Process. As an African country which is also a major producer of diamonds, I think it will be proper for Botswana to host the secretariat and being a neighbour, we have a lot to share in the development of our own diamond sector in Zimbabwe,” he said