Botswana MC Andre Pitse returning to Vic Falls Carnival

Vibrant Botswana MC, Loungo Andre Pitse is returning to the Vic Falls Carnival this year to host the three-day festival alongside local MC, Mtkay Ntwana.

Pitse who was a hit with his infectious energy has a long list of standout gigs including the Yamas alongside Bonang Matheba, and the DStv Delicious Festival in South Africa.

Those attending the event will have to be on the lookout as Pitse will not only be responsible for the main stage as he will be roaming at the event with BTV’s Pula Power who are set to make their own after-movie.

The carnival which is taking place in Victoria Falls and Livingstone kicks off on April 29 with 30 artistes drawn from “all corners of Africa” set to perform. Among these are Oskido, Musa Keys, Enzo Ishall, Khoisan, Mac G & Sol, Anita Jaxson, Black Motion, LKG, Mafikizolo, Top Cheri, DJ Rimo, DJ Nospa, DJ Liz, Jah Prayzah and 9umba Toss Mdoovar.