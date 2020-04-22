Botswana president fires two senior health ministry officials

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi has dismissed the permanent secretary in the ministry of health and his deputy with immediate effect, the presidency said in a statement yesterday.

The dismissals of permanent secretary Solomon Sekwakya and deputy permanent secretary Morrison Sinvula were effected on April 21, the statement continued, without giving a reason for their removal or elaborating further.

The move comes in the midst of a state of emergency and lockdown in Botswana to stem the spread of the coronavirus, with 20 cases reported in the country and one death.

Nations in the southern African region and elsewhere on the continent have moved rapidly to shut down their countries as they have watched outbreaks soon overwhelm far better-resourced health systems in countries like Italy or the United Kingdom.

Sekwakwa describes himself as an economist on his LinkedIn.

He was transferred to the health ministry from the ministry of finance just months ago, in November 2019.-Reuters.