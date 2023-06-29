Botswana side parts with Mandla Mpofu

Online Reporter

BOTSWANA Premier Soccer League side Masitaoka has parted ways with former Highlanders Football Club coach Mandla Mpofu who was in charge of the team for just a season.

Masitaoka announced that they will not be renewing Mpofu’s contract when it runs out on Friday, June 30.

“Masitaoka Football Club can announce that the club will part ways with Head Coach Mandla Mpofu at the end of June 2023 when his contract expires.

“We have the highest degree of respect for Mandla as a coach and as a person, he has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity.

“The club would like to thank Coach Mpofu for all his efforts and contribution at Masitaoka FC. We wish him well for the future,” said Masitaoka in a statement.

Mpofu was appointed Masitaoka coach in August 2022, taking charge of 34 official matches, winning 16, playing to four draws and losing 14 games.

He led the club to position seventh on the Botswana Premier League 2022/23 campaign with 43 points.

Mpofu’s highlight was leading the club to the semi-finals of the Orange FA Cup.

