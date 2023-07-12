Bottle stores top beer sales

Acting Business Editor

DELTA Corporation has revealed that the bulk of lager and sorghum beer and soft drinks it produces are sold at bottle stores and wholesales.

According to the 2023 annual report detailing lager beer trade channel and sales distribution, bottle stores account for 45 percent of sales, bars (18 percent), wholesales (19 percent) with supermarkets and general dealers accounting for six and five percent respectively.

Restaurants and hotels lag far behind with two and one percent respectively.

Thirty-nine percent of sorghum beer is also mostly sold at bottle stores with wholesalers and distributors channels having 36 percent.

Restaurants and hotels share two percent distribution channels.

On Sparkling beverages, wholesales are on the top spot with 34 percent, general dealers (24 percent), supermarkets (16 percent) and bottle stores account for seven percent.