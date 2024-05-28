Boustead Leather managing director, Sibusiso Sibanda dies

Prosper Ndlovu, News Editor

BOUSTEAD Leather managing director, Mr Sibusiso Sibanda, has died.

He was 54.

His young brother, Mr Bukhosi Jamela, said Sibanda recently suffered stroke and was admitted to a local hospital but would not make it.

“He died last Wednesday after a week’s illness following a stroke attack. He was admitted to Corporate 24 Hospital but his condition deteriorated and sadly he could not make it,” said Mr Jamela.

“We expect to have our brother buried in Ntabazinduna over the weekend.”

One of his friends and city lawyer, Dumisani Dube said: “I am just shocked at the sudden and untimely death of ‘Mzito’.

“Last time I spoke to him, he was excited about his transactions, which he had just sealed with Botswana Meat Corporation and Bata in Zimbabwe to do their leather”.

Sibanda is survived by wife, Sicelo, two children, a son and a daughter. Mourners are gathered at Ntabazinduna Township.

Boustead Leather is a Bulawayo-based tannery firm, formerly Wet Blue Industries.

More to follow……….