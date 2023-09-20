Boxer (50) inspired by Tyson, Holyfield and Benza

Online Reporter

HEAVYWEIGHT boxer Noel Mpofu says he is inspired by Evan Holyfield, Mike Tyson and local footballer Innocent Benza.

At 50, Mpofu`s last fight was a four-round demolition of Collen Nyamambish.

Mpofu is looking forward to being part of the Delta Force Boxing Promotions Bill set for Bulawayo on October 28.

“I am ready, very ready, come 28 October,” declared Mpofu after a photoshoot session this morning.

He said he had started training for the fight and was looking forward to a good fight.

“Age is not a factor. I am inspired by Tyson, Holyfield and Arigoma Chiponda who fought in their 50s and even locally in football Innocent Benza. I don’t drink nor smoke, I stay clean and fit, and that is why I look younger,” said Mpofu.

Delta Force will confirm their lineup next week.