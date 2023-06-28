Boxers prepare for African Championships

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

National Boxing Team Continues Preparations For African Championships

THE Zimbabwe national amateur boxing team is preparing for the African Boxing Championships which will be held in Yaounde, Cameroon starting on July 25.

The boxers and coaches have continued with work undeterred by the uncertainty of whether resources will be available for them to travel.

Marco Sibanda, the team’s coach said that the preparations for the big event are going on despite the fact that their bosses are yet to confirm their participation.

“We are four weeks away from the tournament but we have not yet heard anything from the SRC about camping and travelling arrangements. We are just preparing hoping that we will travel for the tournament,” he said.

The boxers faced a challenge ahead of the World Championships held in Kazakhstan in April when they were told a week before the tournament that they were travelling.

Steven Masiyambumbi, the technical director of the national association blamed the team’s poor performance to inadequate time to prepare.

He is however hopeful that they will be advised early enough to psyche the players mentally and physically.

A tournament was held in Victoria Falls on June 17 to kill ring rust among the players and prepare for the African Championships which so far has 37 confirmed entries.

The tournament will provide the boxers with a potentially life changing opportunity as there are huge cash prizes for the winners.

Gold medalists will get US$100 000 from the International Boxing Association.

According to the IBA online website, the sponsorship of the tournament is meant to transform the lives of African boxers and others worldwide through attractive prizemoney in all future tournaments.

Boxers

Stephen Marusenga (Masvingo), Luckmore Kamoto (Harare), Tick Mudenda (Matabeleland North), Lwazi Mpofu (Bulawayo), Mpendulo Donga (Bulawayo), Anesu Motsi (Masvingo), Agnes Kwashi (Harare), Hilda Kaye (Bulawayo), Caroline Dube (Bulawayo)