Boxing tournament set for Vic Falls

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THE Victoria Falls Boxing Academy in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Boxing Federation will on Saturday host a boxing tournament to select boxers that will represent Zimbabwe at the Zone 4 Games scheduled for Malawi later this month.

At least 40 bouts are expected in the juniors, youth and elite categories.

The tournament will be held at Zambezi House because there is a bigger open space compared to the academy’s gym.

Academy founder and coach Tobias Owen Muposiwa said they opted for an outdoor venue at Zambezi House to ensure easier adherence to Covid-19 health protocols.

“This is a tournament to select a national team that will represent us in Malawi for the Zone 4 Games.We chose Zambezi House because to allow social distancing because the space is bigger,” he said.

Muposiwa said there will be between 35 and 40 bugs on Saturday.

All provinces are expected to send teams for the Saturday games.

[email protected]