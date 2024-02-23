  • Today Fri, 23 Feb 2024

Boy (11) drowns while swimming with friends

Online reporter

AN 11-year-old boy drowned while swimming with friends in a dam on 21 February.

The incident occurred at Kimton Dam, Madley in Ruwa.

In a statement on X, police said, “A sad incident which occurred at Kimton Dam, Madley, Ruwa on 21 February in which a male juvenile aged 11 years drowned.”

