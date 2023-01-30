Boy (11) electrocuted by illegal power connection

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A 11-YEAR-OLD boy was electrocuted at Mbizo in Kwekwe while playing with other kids after he stumbled on a naked power cable, illegally connected to a fowl run.

The grade six pupil died upon admission at Kwekwe General Hospital.

Mbizo legislator Settlement Chikwinya confirmed the incident saying this was a pure act of negligence by some members of the community.

“It is sad that I confirm the death of the young boy. We went there together with police officers as well as officers from the power utility. A summary of the observations and witness account point to the fact that the boy was electrocuted due to leaked electric current from an illegally connected cable from the main house that was extended to the chicken fowl run,” said the legislator.