Boy (14) found dead in bush

Prince Ngwenya,[email protected]

POLICE in Binga have arrested a man (27) responsible for the murder of a 14-year-old boy at Mabobolo Secondary School.

The incident occurred last week on 9 September and police have arrested Remember Dube (27) as a suspect.

In a statement, Police said Alumbweleza Munkombwe was found in a bush with a gaping wound on his back.

“Police in Binga are investigating a case of murder in which Alumbweleza Munkombwe (14) was found dead with a deep cut on the back in the bush near Mabobolo Secondary School on 09/09/23.

“The victim was last seen coming from school on 07/09/23 at about 1530 hours.

“Police have since arrested Remember Dube (27) in connection with this case,” reads the statement.