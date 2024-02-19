Boy (16) commits suicide after row over missing memory card

Midlands Bureau

A TEENAGE boy from Windsor Park suburb in Gweru allegedly hanged himself with a neck tie from a mango tree at his parents’ house following a misunderstanding over a missing memory card, with a domestic worker.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed that the police are investigating a sudden death case which occurred in Gweru on Friday evening.

“On Friday at around 8PM, the now deceased Theophelus Chakoma (16) of Windsor Park, Gweru had a misunderstanding over the issue of a missing memory card with Otilia Chihwawa (21) who is employed as a domestic worker by his parents,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the matter was resolved by Chakoma’s parents.

“At around 8:21PM, Theophelus retired to bed and the next morning at around 5AM, Otilia discovered Theophelus hanging from a mango tree in the yard. He used a necktie to take his life,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the scene was attended by the police.