Boy (16) kills playmate (15)

Lizzy Nekhoma, [email protected]

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy from Cowdray Park, Garikai, in Bulawayo allegedly killed a 15-year-old neighbour in a fight over marbles.

According to witnesses, on 1 April, the two teenagers got into an argument after one of them lost a game.

The minors cannot be identified for ethical reasons.

In a harsh exchange of words, the younger boy got the upper hand as he insulted his neighbour causing their friends to laugh at him.

The friends allegedly asked the 16-year-old what he was going to do about being bested by a younger boy.

Sensing danger, the deceased picked a brick and attempting to throw it at the 16-year-old, but the latter disarmed him and hit him on the head.

The boy was rushed to hospital where he was admitted and died on the same day.

The accused person was arrested and taken to Luveve Police Station.

Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the case and said it is still under investigation.

“In order to help the police, we implore the general public and parents to properly nurture their kids and to caution them against using deadly weapons when playing with others,” Insp Ncube said.