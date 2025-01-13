Boy (8) drowns in Tsholotsho

Leonard Ncube [email protected]

AN eight-year-old boy from Nhlangano in Tsholotsho District, Matabeleland North drowned while attempting to cross a flooded Godzo stream near the Jahe area.

The boy, who was playing with other children, was swept away by the strong current.

The incident occurred in Nhlangano Village under Chief Magama. The child’s body was recovered days later in the Gwayi River after an extensive search involving villagers and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) sub-aqua unit.

Godzo Stream, where the incident occurred, flows into the Gwayi River. The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) Tsholotsho District chairperson, Mr Aaron Gono, reiterated the importance of exercising caution near water bodies during the rainy season.

“The incident happened in Nhlangano Village under Chief Magama. A male juvenile was playing with other children, and due to heavy rains, Godzo Stream was flooded. He was swept away,” he said.

Mr Magama noted that the other children, likely panicked and confused, only reported the incident a day later when questions arose about the boy’s whereabouts. Villagers immediately alerted the police, and a search party was formed to locate the child’s body.

The search party, comprising local villagers and the police sub-aqua unit, combed through the flooded stream and downstream areas. The boy’s body was eventually retrieved from the Gwayi River by villagers.

Mr Gono commended the community’s disaster risk reduction structures for their ongoing efforts to raise awareness and improve safety.

“This is an unfortunate incident, but we strongly believe our local disaster risk reduction structures have been effective in disseminating information. We encourage people not to attempt crossing flooded rivers or streams, especially at night, as this increases the risk of being swept away,” he said.

Mr Gono added that siltation and muddy, slippery bridges pose additional dangers during the rainy season.

Tsholotsho is one of Zimbabwe’s districts most prone to flooding. The area has experienced heavy rainfall since last month, with the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) warning of potential flooding across the country.

A few years ago, severe floods in Sipepa displaced hundreds of villagers and caused widespread destruction. The Government responded by relocating affected families to safer, higher ground and constructing modern houses for them.

The CPU has activated its local structures to respond to incidents in the district during this rainy season

