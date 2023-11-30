Boy kills friend in cold blood

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

A TEENAGER allegedly stabbed his friend to death following a misunderstanding.

In a statement, police said the suspect (16) killed Theionvus Mhungira (19) over an undisclosed issue on 27 November 2023 at a house in Solomio Park, Ruwa.

“Police in Ruwa have are investigating a case of murder which occurred at a house in Solomio Park, Ruwa on 27/11/23. A male juvenile (16) stabbed Theionvus Mhungira (19) with a kitchen knife on the neck after a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue,” reads the statement.