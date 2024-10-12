Boycott match had a shortfall

Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC had a shortfall of US$890.11 on stadium hire fees in the match against ZPC Kariba played at Barbourfields Stadium last Sunday.

A majority of the fans decided not to go to Barbourfields Stadium as they opted for the fundraiser at the team’s Fife Street and Masotsha Avenue clubhouse or to stay.

The fundraising effort was to help the club pay the US$6000 for its fans’ behaviour at Wadzanayi Stadium, Shamva on September 22.

Over US$6000 was raised.

In a letter dated 10 October 2024 directed to the Highlanders chief executive officer, Bulawayo City Council wrote: “It will be recalled that Council stadia are hired on conditions, which are reduced to lease agreements which clubs sign at the beginning of the season and take possession of.”

According to the agreement Council shall be paid 15 percent of the gross gate receipts or the hire fees or whichever will be deemed higher by the Council.

“However in the match in question, Council collected a meagre US$604,89 against a prescribed hire fee of US$1 495 thus translating to a shortfall of US$890,11 as a matter of urgency to ensure the seamless hosting of your next home match,” wrote Council.

While acknowledging good relations, Council warned Highlanders about such recurring.

“The fact that prevailing conditions of hire are favourable to the club, to this end, Council least expects a recurrence of the same that might compel it to invoke unfavourable conditions of hire that will exacerbate the lack of fiscal space that clubs are facing,” said Council in its letter.