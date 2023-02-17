Boyfriend killed as lovers are ambushed

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

POLICE in Zhombe, Kwekwe district have launched a manhunt for Tawanda Moyo (22) who allegedly attacked two lovebirds killing the boyfriend instantly.

Moyo attacked Mr Ashmore Ncube (21) and his girlfriend Ms Sheron Sikhangisiwe (22), both of Village Sikwekwe under Chief Malisa, Zhombe on 15 February.

The motive for the brutal assault is yet to be established.

Ncube died on the spot while Ms Sikhangisiwe sustained bruises all over her body,

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“On 15 February 2023, Ncube and Sikhangisiwe were walking home together with Ncube’s young brother, Obvious Mpofu aged 12. Obvious went home, leaving the two walking slowly. The two did not reach their respective homes leading to the community embarking on a search,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said Ncube’s body was found lying along the Gokwe-Kwekwe highway with multiple stab wounds at the back of the head and bruises on the arms while Sikhangisiwe was found lying next to the body crying profusely.

Sikhangisiwe told the police that they had been attacked by Moyo.

“We are appealing to anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of Moyo to approach the nearest police station. We urge members of the public to desist from resorting to violence when resolving disputes to avoid unnecessary loss of lives,” said Inspector Mahoko.