Boyoyo revives classic hit “Irene” . . . remix to feature on upcoming album

Mthabisi Tshuma – [email protected]

In 2001, the Zimbabwe Music Corporation (ZMC) was at its peak, enlisting the talents of Mokis Connection, with producer Tymon “The Horse” Mabaleka and engineer Jabulani Ndlovu crafting the hit track “Irene”. The lead singer of the band at the time, Themba “Boyoyo” Mathe, delivered lyrics that vividly captured the lives of rural girls, where even a Coca-Cola was considered a luxury.

Now, 23 years later, rhumba legend Boyoyo is putting the final touches on his 11th album, set for release in November, which will include the “Irene” remix. The album, titled Ngahle Ngeqa, follows his 18th album, Sebethatha Amachance, launched in South Africa in 2021.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Boyoyo shared that his new album aims to impart lessons on honesty and integrity.

“The album is designed to teach people not to engage in activities without ensuring they receive fair rewards, while the initiator benefits,” he said.

The seven-track album will feature songs such as the “Irene” remix, “Ngahle Ngeqa”, “Ikankadza”, “Mpostoli Sizwile” and two additional tracks sung in Kalanga. Boyoyo is finalising these tracks to ensure they resonate with his audience.

Through his manager, Davison “SaMzi” Dube, Boyoyo also revealed plans to establish a musical foundation for young artistes.

“We’re in the process of registering the Boyoyo Arts Foundation, which will support and nurture emerging artistes. As we grow older, we want to leave a legacy for future generations,” said SaMzi. –@mthabisi_mthire