Boyoyo unveils 10th solo album for festive season

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

RHUMBA legend Mthimbani “Boyoyo” Mathe continues to grace the music scene, delighting fans with his 10th solo album, “Ijubane Lesikhwehle” featuring Boss Maponda.

The album, a festive season present to his admirers, was recently launched in South Africa. Besides the title track, the album features songs like Basboy Maponda, Malayitsha, Emandulo, Bantungamili, and Abantu Bayacabangana.

In his latest six-track album, Boyoyo maintains the trademark humour that endeared him to fans in the 90’s and early 2000’s. The songs are infused with humorous stories and unique phrases from the Boyoyo dictionary.

However, the album’s only drawback may be Boyoyo’s altered voice on some tracks, a consequence of his prolonged illness. Despite this, the album has garnered positive reception, selling well since its launch. Boyoyo expressed happiness with the album’s success, mentioning plans to stage shows in Beitbridge, although faced with challenges due to past incidents of violence.

His manager, Walter “SaZinto” Ndlovu, shared that Boyoyo is surviving solely on music and is considering relocating back to Zimbabwe from South Africa.

“We only make money when we release an album, so the plan is to spend more time in Zimbabwe and do shows during the year and only come to SA for recording and an album launch.”

Despite facing a health scare that temporarily affected his eyesight and voice, Boyoyo’s resilience led him to pursue a solo career. His solo discography includes albums “SaMawrongo”, “Spegenege”, “Nansindoda”, “Sengidiscov’isitsotsi”, “Sesingama Touch Screen”, “Sebehleli Ngedifu”, “Siyenza Sithuli”, “Sidla Ismabiliya” and “Aslong Siphefumula”.

He earned his legendary status as the lead vocalist for the renowned Mokis Connection band, where he produced hit albums such as “Wafa Wafa”, “Madawu”, “Ndazi Ndazi”, “BasiBoyi”, “Udubo”, and “Irene”. After leaving Mokis Connection, he formed his band, Mthimbani Sound Blasters, continuing to leave an indelible mark on the music landscape. – @themkhust.