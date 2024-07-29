Boys gang up to beat colleague to death

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A GROUP of 11 adolescents and young adults aged between 15 and 21 were arrested for allegedly whipping a colleague and striking him twice in the face with a brick leading to his death.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in statement on X, said “Allegations are that on the 20th of July 2024 at about 1600 hours and at Hunyani River near Rusununguko suburb, the accused persons had an altercation with the now-deceased Passmore Moyo and his friends.

“The accused persons attacked the now-deceased and his friends using sjamboks and open hands. During the scuffle, one of the accused persons struck the now deceased twice on the face using a brick. The now-deceased fell unconscious and the accused persons fled the scene. The now-deceased was taken to Chinhoyi Provincial hospital where he died upon admission.

“The accused persons were remanded in custody to the 6th of August 2024.”