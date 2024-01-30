BPPA launch Reigate District League

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Province Pool Association (BPPA) over the past weekend launched the Reigate District League all in an effort to develop and popularise the game in the country’s second largest city.

This is now the third BPPA district league as the association already had Mzilikazi and Central Business District Leagues that were established a couple of years ago.

“It’s all about seeking to develop and making the game more popular. We have an aim of having five district leagues in Bulawayo. We are happy that the Reigate District League has been launched. Now we are left with the establishment of Umguza and Khami districts leagues,” said BPPA marketing and publicity officer Osbornewells Dziko.

To ideally formalize the establishment of the Regiate District League , a two day singles tournament was held and Clemence “Kitso” Gutse conquered all and sundry to emerge as the winner.

For his tireless efforts, Gutse went home with US$150 plus a gold medal.

Youthful Richard Mushobe finished as the first runner up to go home with US$100 and a silver medal.

Meanwhile, Reigate District League executive members will be elected into office on Saturday in an event that will coincide with the BPPA elective Annual General Meeting (AGM).

-@FungaiMuderere