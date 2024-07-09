BPRA launches funeral cover for residents

Peter Matika and Ashley Phiri

Chronicle Reporters

BULAWAYO Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) has elected a new board and also launched a low-cost funeral cover targeting mostly underprivileged members of society.

Uhlelo Lwezakhamizi Funeral Cover, a collaboration between BPRA and Microsure Insurance Company, is a brainchild of the residents and has been in the pipeline for the past two years.

While the current policy focuses solely on cash pay-outs, BPRA has plans to expand the policy to include services like coffin provision and transport assistance.

BPRA programmes manager, Mr Claude Phuthi, said the policy was designed with the ordinary resident in mind so that they are afforded a decent burial.

“The whole idea is that an ordinary resident can afford a decent burial. Most residents rely on the informal sector and do not earn much,” he said.

“Members contribute US$2 for a family of four and the policy matures after three months and there are packages of more than US$2 for those who can afford it.”

The newly elected leadership says it aims to address the challenges facing residents and promote progressive initiatives that will uplift the standards of living in Bulawayo.

Referring to the pertinent issue of the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) attaching and auctioning defaulters’ property, BPRA board of trustees’ chairperson, Mr Gegane Ncube said: “City council should consider the environment residents are operating under.

A majority of residents are operating in the informal sector and struggling to make ends meet.”

Mr Ncube said instead of resorting to attaching property, BCC should engage residents to solve issues.

“They have to hold awareness campaigns informing residents that they can make payment plans and not resort to draconian measures,” he said.

Mr Ncube said the election of the new executive board comes at a crucial time when the city is grappling with water crisis among other various socio-economic challenges. “BPRA is committed to actively engaging with residents, local authorities and other stakeholders to find sustainable solutions that will benefit the community as a whole. We want to have community engagement programmes and collaboration to achieve our goals,” he said.

“It is essential for us to work together as a community to address the issues that affect us all. By fostering dialogue and co-operation, we can create a more inclusive and prosperous Bulawayo.”

Mr Ncube said in the coming months, BPRA plans to launch various initiatives aimed at improving service delivery, promoting job creation and enhancing the overall well-being of residents. He said the newly elected board comprises individuals with diverse backgrounds and experiences.

Mr Ncube said the members are eager to bring about positive change in Bulawayo.

“We are committed to transparency, accountability and inclusivity in our operations, ensuring that the voices of all residents are heard and considered. As an organisation, we operate under a constitution,” he said.

“Residents from across the city’s 29 wards elect a representative to lead them in their respective areas. We held a residents’ convention and a new board was elected. The board comprises new and old members and we have people with disabilities as well as gender balance.”