Braai master, Carl Joshua Ncube ready for Castle Biggest Braai Fest

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

CELEBRITY chef and comedian, Carl Joshua Ncube is geared up to be the braai master at the Castle Lager Biggest Braai Festival taking place on Saturday at the Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare.

As the comedian readies for stand-up comedy performances in the capital, his work will be cut out at the braai extravaganza.

The comedian told Chronicle Showbiz that he has set his sights on showcasing Zimbabwean brands and cuisines and people should brace themselves for roasted goodies.

“I’m on a mission to do a lot of cooking demos showcasing big Zimbabwean brands, showing uses of their products and beer marinades. I urge members of the public to come and eat proper braaied meat on Saturday,” he said.

Ncube also added that some of his Chikafu recipes will be put to test at the event to celebrate the Castle Lager National Braai Day.

The event that is being held under the theme, “Our Beer, Our Braai and Our Friends” will feature performances from Winky D, Nutty O, Freeman and Enzo Ishall.

After the event, Ncube will head to Reps Theatre for his much-anticipated stand-up comedy comeback show. – @eMKlass_49