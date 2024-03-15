Braai Out ZW’s first phase tickets sold out

Mthabisi Tshuma

Organisers of Braai Out ZW have announced that tickets for this year’s highly anticipated edition have been swiftly snapped up, with the first phase completely sold out.

The event, also known as the Sunshine City Festival, is scheduled to take place at the Old Hararians Sports Club on March 29th and 30th.

The first day boasts an impressive lineup including Jah Prayzah, Ex Q, Selmor Mtukudzi, Mokoomba, Jah Signal, and the Chillspot family. DJ Wanco and DJ Hush will be on the decks, while MC Jibbs and MC Mantis will handle proceedings.

The following day, the same DJs and MCs will be present, with Killer T, Bazooker, Master H, Bling 4, Garry B, and Etherton B set to perform.

Ticket prices vary depending on the number of days one wishes to attend, with VVIP tickets available through booking.

“1st phase tickets have completely SOLD OUT! Thank you for the overwhelming support. Limited 2nd phase tickets available,” organisers announced on their social media platforms. – @mthabisi_mthire