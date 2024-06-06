‘Brace for cold spell from Friday to next Wednesday’ – MSD

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A COLD spell is expected to hit Zimbabwe as from Friday stretching up to Wednesday with anticipated drizzle, windy and cloud cover in some areas.

In a notice the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said temperatures were projected to be as low as three degrees celsius in the morning in some parts of the country with a maximum of below 20 degrees.

“A significant rise in wind pressure is expected over the south-east coast of Southern Africa. This is anticipated to steer a cold and moist southeasterly airflow into Zimbabwe,” said the agency.

“Before the clouds set in, anticipate a cold and relatively dry southerly airflow on Friday 07 June 2024 with moderate ground frost and early morning temperatures below degrees celsius in frost-prone areas such as Matopos, Gweru, Lupane, Masvingo, Marondera and Nyanga,” read the notice.

The MSD said from Saturday, the weather should become cloudy, windy and cold over Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Manicaland Provinces for much of the day with light rain and drizzle in some places.

“These conditions should extend into Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern parts of Matabeleland North and Midlands, as well as both Harare and Mashonaland East Provinces on Sunday 09 June 2024 and only become slightly warmer on Wednesday 12 June 2024 as the clouds break,” said the Met Department.