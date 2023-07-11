Brace for extreme cold spell: Meteorological Department

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

THE Meteorological Services Department has warned of a cold front, which is expected to move across the country from today up to tomorrow, with Bulawayo set to record a minimum temperature as low of three degrees celsius.

In a statement yesterday, the Met department said the cold spell would be accompanied by strong gusts of cold wind.

“The entire country should be cold and windy in the morning. Mostly cloudy and drizzly conditions are expected over the southern and eastern parts of the country (namely Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Masvingo, south of Midlands, Manicaland, south of Mashonaland East and Harare metropolitan) cool by day, becoming cold overnight.

“Matabeleland North, north of Midlands (Kwekwe to Gokwe), Mashonaland West and Central are anticipated to be mostly sunny and mild by day becoming cold towards evening,” read the statement.

The Met Department urged members of the public to stay warm to avoid triggering respiratory problems.

“Windy and cool conditions may affect the health of vulnerable members of society and trigger respiratory related illnesses in all persons and poultry, especially day-old chicks, are sensitive to overnight decline in temperatures. Differences between night and daytime temperature can affect the body’s perception of the cold,” read the statement.

The Met Department also advised poultry farmers to closely monitor temperatures of their fowl runs.

“Ensure vulnerable members are dressed appropriately especially in the early hours of the morning. Keep warm especially if you are in the southern parts of the country and wear a sunhat and carry an umbrella if there is need to be outdoors if you are in the northern parts of the country. Monitor temperature within fowl-runs and adjust accordingly to reduce these impacts of cold conditions on bird population.”