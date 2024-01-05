Bradley Moyo gets first career nominations

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

UP AND COMING poet Bradley Moyo is on cloud nine after receiving his first career nominations at the third edition of the Poetry Red Carpet Awards to be held next month.

The awards will be held at Jason Mphepo Little Theatre in Harare on February 23 and are a brainchild of Cynthia Mapando of the Blackbird Zimbabwe stable. The awards are an initiative to celebrate and promote poetry in Zimbabwe.

Moyo is nominated in two categories namely; Promising Artiste of the Year and Page Poetry Artiste of the Year.

In the first, he is up against Princess Coslett Natalie Chingoka, Krystwish Nyakuromba, Vuyisile “Night Poetess” Moyo, Andile Tshuma, Oratiloe Shoreni and Matipa while for the second he is facing competition from Irvine “You Know Who” Tanya, Poetic Bubbly and Max “Golden Maxx” Magaba.

The youthful artiste said he is awed by the nominations which have inspired him to release more works.

“These are indeed my first nominations. I’m still finding it hard to believe as it’s such a great way to start a year with not one but two nominations and l feel so honoured.

“I have three poetry anthologies coming out this year and they will be available on Amazon, and a lot in store,” said Moyo.

