Brahma Kumaris celebrates 50 Years of service in Zimbabwe, hosts renowned speaker Sis B.K Shivani

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

The Brahma Kumaris in Zimbabwe will this evening celebrate 50 years of serving Africa in Bulawayo and renowned motivational speaker Sis B.K Shivani is the guest of honour.

Brahma Kumaris is part of a network of Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organisation which has a presence in 133 countries with over 9 000 branches.

The regional headquarters for Africa is in Nairobi, Kenya. It is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to improve the quality of life of individuals and communities, at large, through the education of life values. It is not affiliated with any particular religious practice or denomination.

Shivani said the event is aimed at building a peaceful society, which is full of love. The theme for the 50th is “Love, Peace and Unity — Key to Success”.

“The topic for today will be love, peace, and unity the key to success as everyone in the world hopes to live in a world full of love, peace, and unity. We are trying hard to create that world for everyone though the world seems to be moving away from it,” she said.

“For us to create that world, it has to start from within us before we attempt to change the world. People need to attend the workshops so that we can achieve that world.”

Shivani said they will also discuss meditation methods, lifestyle habits and spiritual techniques which help one to become the master of their minds.

“This will also help us to be kind to people regardless of how they treat us,” she said.

The Brahma Kumaris organisation started in Lusaka, Zambia on two October 1974.

There will also be a series of celebrations that will take place across Africa and the celebrations will go on till October 2. The organisation offers all its services for free.

In Zimbabwe, the organisation is in the process of arranging a variety of events, workshops, talks and programmes.